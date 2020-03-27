Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,701 ($22.38).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,218 ($16.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a market capitalization of $468.50 million and a P/E ratio of 87.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.83.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

