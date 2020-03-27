FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 57.8% in March

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 27th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 10,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $160.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.19. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

