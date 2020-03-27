Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSTA. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday.

LON:FSTA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 650 ($8.55). The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 814.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 972.22.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Adam Councell purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83). Also, insider Simon Emeny purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £23,625 ($31,077.35).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

