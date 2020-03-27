Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.0465 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $179,350.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031196 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 182.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,516,329 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.