Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $5.58 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, Fusion has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.71 or 0.99293136 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012683 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

