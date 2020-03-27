FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,362.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,914.05 and approximately $45,362.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000973 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

