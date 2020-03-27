FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PolyOne Co. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. G.Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of POL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. 11,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PolyOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,580,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,466,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PolyOne by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PolyOne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

