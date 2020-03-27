FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issued By Piper Sandler

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for TFS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TFS Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TFSL. ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TFSL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.15. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2,982.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.