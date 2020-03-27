FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.46. 3,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,466.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $61,358,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9,635.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

