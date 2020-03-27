FY2020 EPS Estimates for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Lifted by Analyst

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of electroCore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ECOR. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 26,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,894. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in electroCore by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

