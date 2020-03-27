FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reduced by Analyst

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.07).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Prothena stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 35,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prothena by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

