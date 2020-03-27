FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tenneco Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenneco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 378,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,759. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,641,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 177,904 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,400,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $12,898,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

