FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.35). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $814.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,413,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Veoneer by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

