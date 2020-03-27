FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Syneos Health Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,008. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

