FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd Cut by Raymond James (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,404. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$20.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

