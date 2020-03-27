FY2021 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Securities initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $13.01. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,665. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,681,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

