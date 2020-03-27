Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of FTAI opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $686.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CFO Scott Christopher bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,270. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.