Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 136.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 284.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

