Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

