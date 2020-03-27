Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.31 Million in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.16% of PB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,614,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PBBI opened at $14.60 on Friday. PB Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.31.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.