Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $2.40 Million in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIICU. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $5,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,112,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,270,000.

Shares of CIICU opened at $9.65 on Friday. CIIG Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

