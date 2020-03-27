Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 15,500 Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Manchester United worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Manchester United by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Manchester United PLC has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.05 million, a PE ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANU. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.