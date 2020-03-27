Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,095 shares of company stock worth $7,336,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $56.09 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

