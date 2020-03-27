Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.59.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

