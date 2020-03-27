Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

