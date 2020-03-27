Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 67.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.85. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

