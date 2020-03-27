Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the February 27th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GRX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,557. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

