GAMB (GMB) Price Up 28.3% This Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. GAMB has a market cap of $500,205.83 and approximately $71,631.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.04900220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.