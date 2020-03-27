GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.83% of GameStop worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in GameStop by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GameStop by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,323. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

