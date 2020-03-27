GameStop’s (GME) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. ING Groep raised its position in shares of GameStop by 7.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 124,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Janus Capital Management grew its holdings in GameStop by 2,664.9% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 140,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 135,511 shares during the period. Assetmark purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company grew its holdings in GameStop by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

