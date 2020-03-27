Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,881 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.51% of Gardner Denver worth $113,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,614,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,274,000 after buying an additional 477,040 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,167,000 after buying an additional 1,216,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,429,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after buying an additional 2,878,217 shares during the period.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

GDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.