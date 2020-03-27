Gartner’s (IT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Gartner (NYSE:IT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Gartner stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.79. 1,725,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,085. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

