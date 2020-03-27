Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $181,942.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $180,837.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $178,330.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $179,010.00.

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. 2,522,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 119,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ciena by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

