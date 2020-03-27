GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 359,639 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.20% of GasLog worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 419,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 1,051,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,633. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.03. GasLog Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

