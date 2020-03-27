Gattaca (LON:GATC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Gattaca (LON:GATC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of GATC stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 36.50 ($0.48). 87,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.36. Gattaca has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

