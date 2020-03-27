GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLIBA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GCI Liberty by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GCI Liberty by 22.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in GCI Liberty by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLIBA stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

