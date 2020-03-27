GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target Cut to $73.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Shares of GLIBA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 896,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in GCI Liberty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.