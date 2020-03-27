GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 520,107 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCP. ValuEngine upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

