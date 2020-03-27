GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of GDS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 831,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

