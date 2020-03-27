Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.70 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015098 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $5.84 million and $24.70 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02563516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,827,462 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

