General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 8,056 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

