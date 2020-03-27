General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 249,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,418. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

