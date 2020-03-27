General American Investors Co. Inc. Decreases Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty comprises 1.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of GCI Liberty worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 254,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,791. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

