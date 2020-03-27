General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. 11,324,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,447,868. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

