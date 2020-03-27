General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,914 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Nuance Communications worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,825,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,298,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 998,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nuance Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 778,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 214,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,409. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

