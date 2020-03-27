General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $28.78 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 10,460,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,029,664. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.