General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $64.42 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 5.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $64,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. 698,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,480,205. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

