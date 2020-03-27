General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 5,204,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.