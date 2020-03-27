General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

DIS traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 15,756,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,288,052. The company has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

