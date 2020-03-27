General American Investors Co. Inc. Invests $14.66 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,000. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.15. 30,773,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,900,368. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of -138.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

